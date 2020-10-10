NEW YORK — The #Aid4Artsakh matching gift campaign for humanitarian relief in Artsakh and Armenia was intended to generate $5 million in donor support over the course of six weeks with a commitment from AGBU to match it dollar for dollar up to that amount. Yet the swift and overwhelming response from all corners of the Armenian World met that goal in just 4 days, thereby completing the matching phase of the fundraising effort as of midnight October 9, 2020.

The donations received by this time totaled $5,400,000, which added to AGBU’s $5,000,000 match brings the total to the $10,400,000 million to be transferred to All-Armenian Fund. While any new gifts received will not qualify for a match, the donations will also be transferred to the Fund.

The proceeds from this drive will help support the life-sustaining humanitarian assistance for civilians and life-saving emergency medical equipment.

“This instantaneous and organic outpouring of support sends a powerful and heartfelt message to all those in harm’s way or with family members defending the nation on the frontlines,” stated AGBU President Berge Setrakian. “It says ‘You are not alone. We rise together as one Armenian Nation.’”

In response to the news, All Armenian Fund Executive Director said, “We can’t thank AGBU enough for initiating the $5 million matching gift opportunity through its own assets and for deploying every tool in its global communications arsenal to reach old and new donors far and wide in a time-warp speed.”

To continue delivering humanitarian support for the people of Armenia and Artsakh, first time and existing donors can direct their gifts to himnadram.org or agbu.org/aid4artsakh.