Cover of The Armenian Highland
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

GLENDALE —  Abril Bookstore in Glendale, Calif., will host the world premiere book launch for The Armenian Highland by author Matthew Karanian at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He will be introduced by Robert Kurkjian, Ph. D.

‘The Armenian Highland’ is a beautifully illustrated historical guide to the ancient homeland of the Armenians—lands that are commonly known today as Western Armenia or Historic Armenia.

This impressive 312-page volume provides a unique perspective on the Armenian past that has survived in Ani, Kars, and Western Armenia—all lands that are outside the borders of today’s modern Republic of Armenia.

Author Matthew Karanian brings these ancient Armenian lands alive through a masterful combination of story-telling, historic maps, and more than 200 photographs—both modern and ancient.

Karanian first signals to the reader his intent to resurrect the Armenian past through his use of the geographic term Armenian Highland as the title of the book.

For millennia, the Armenian Highland was recognized as the name of the vast highland plateau of Asia Minor—the homeland of the Armenians. The name was purged from most maps in the aftermath of the Armenian Genocide.

Karanian revives the name, just as he seeks to revive ancient Armenia. The result is a book that proudly showcases an Armenia that has rarely been seen since 1915.

Matthew Karanian is a second generation Armenian American who lives in Pasadena. He is a lawyer and the author of several books about Armenia.

‘The Armenian Highland’ will also be presented at California State University, Fresno at 7 pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019. A full calendar of book presentations for ‘The Armenian Highland’ is available at www.HistoricArmeniaBook.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Concerned Over Recent Incidents Along the Frontlines

YEREVAN — The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Ambassadors Robert Bradtke…

The “Half-Immigrant”: In Between California\’s Generations

LOS ANGELES — Richard Hovannisian, Adjunct Professor of History at USC Dornsife…

OSCE Minsk Group Negotiators on Fresh Regional Tour

STEPANAKERT (RFE/RL) — The American, Russian and French co-chairs of the Organization…
  • MassisPost
  • Posted on

US Marshals Arrest Two Turkish Men Over Washington DC Brawl

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) — Two men have been arrested for their role…