YEREVAN — On March 18th 2020, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund launched the “COVID-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” global Armenian fundraising campaign with all proceeds directed to providing urgently required high quality medical supplies to the Armenia’s Healthcare Sector.

The campaign was implemented in close cooperation with the President of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, the RA Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the close of the campaign, on July 22nd, $800,030 was raised, of which $695,244 was used to purchase large-scale medical supplies and equipment, provide monthly food packages for vulnerable elderly citizens and return stranded compatriots to Armenia.

Significant in-kind contributions of medical supplies and equipment were also received from the Fund’s local affiliates in various countries which were transferred to the Ministry of Health.

The remaining funds will be directed to supporting the Healthcare Sector.

The Fund extends its sincere gratitude to the more than 1,000 individual donors from 18 countries around the world, global Armenian communities, organizations, the entire network of the Fund and all partners for their continued trust and support.

The detailed financial report is attached.

“Covid-19: United Against the Pandemic” fundraising campaign financial report (in English)