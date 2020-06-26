YEREVAN — On June 25, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Foreign Minister of Artsakh Masis Mayilian.

Minister Mnatsakanyan once again congratulated his counterpart on the reappointment in his position, wishing him new success and achievements in this important mission.

The Foreign Ministers exchanged views on Nagorno-Karabakh peace process following the discussions of the joint session of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh held in Yerevan on June 19. Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized the role of the people of Artsakh and the elected authorities in the peace process. In this regard, both sides stressed the importance of holding regular meetings for an exchange on positions and approaches on substantive, risk reduction and humanitarian issues of the peace process.

Ministers Mnatsakanyan and Mayilian highly valued the consultations on various international and regional issues held between the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Artsakh as a good opportunity to reflect on the issues of mutual interest and prospects for cooperation.

The Ministers also touched upon the situation due to the COVID-19 and the implementation of programs aimed at addressing its socio-economic consequences.