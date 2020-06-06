Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia totals to 11,221

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 4, the total number of deaths in Armenia increased by 6 for a total of 176, and the total number of recoveries stands at 3,468.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 7,509.

According to official data, 68 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 63,459 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

General Manvel Grigorian Freed on Bail

YEREVAN — A court in Yerevan on Friday ordered the release from…

Lecture by Dr. Lerna Ekmekcioglu on Armenians in the Early Turkish Republic at NAASR

  BELMONT, MA — Dr. Lerna Ekmekcioglu, McMillan-Stewart Career Development Assistant Professor…

Death Threats Against Germany Green Party Leader Cem Özdemir

BERLIN — The leader of Germany’s Green Party, Cem Ozdemir, is under…

Former U.S. Ambassador John Evans on the Armenian Genocide: President Obama Much More Sincere Than Past Presidents

YEREVAN — Former United States ambassador to Armenia, John Evans, who was…