YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the largest increase number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to date in Armenia, as 189 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, for a total of 4,472.

According to the report, as of May 17, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus now stands at 1,925.

Five more COVID-19 patient died, resulting in the total number of deaths to increase to 60 in Armenia.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 2,463.

In total, 40,230 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

