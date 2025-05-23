Author
YEREVAN — The 8th summit of the European Political Community (EPC) will be held in Armenia in the spring of 2026, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on his Facebook page.

“It is an honor to host the leaders of the European Political Community in our country, and I thank all the leaders for supporting this decision,” he stated.

This fall, the summit will be hosted by Denmark, followed by Ireland next autumn. In 2027, Switzerland and Greece will host the event, and in 2028, it will be held in Azerbaijan and Latvia.

The European Political Community is an intergovernmental platform that brings together the leaders of European countries to discuss topics of strategic importance, including security, energy, migration, infrastructure, democracy, and the rule of law. It was initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron in 2022 with the goal of creating a common space for dialogue between EU member states and neighboring European countries.

The first EPC summit took place in Prague in October 2022. Subsequent summits have been held in Granada, Spain (2023); Woodstock, United Kingdom (2024); Budapest, Hungary (2024); and Tirana, Albania (May 2025).

