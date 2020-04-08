BUENOS AIRES – The Armenian community of South America, and the Social Democrat Hunchakian party suffered a great loss. It is with sorrow we announce the passing of Dr. Eduardo Dante Asilian.

The intellectual, lecturer, humanitarian, and activist lawyer, Dr. Asilian passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He is best known for his activism in favor of South America’s Armenian community, particularly towards the recognition of the Armenian Genocide within Southern American countries and authorship of numerous research papers and books.

Dr. Asilian was an outstanding member of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party and the author of a comprehensive S.D.H.P. history book in Spanish. He was also a member of AGBU’s Buenos Aires chapter and authored a book about the chapter’s history.

Dr. Asilian’s latest book on Artsakh’s plight towards independence has yet to be circulated to the public.

Considering the extraordinary conditions in Argentina due to COVID-19, Dr. Asilian did not have an S.D.H.P. burial and public admiration which he deserves, but his deeds towards humanity, Armenians, and his political party will forever be remembered.