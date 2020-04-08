Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

LOS ANGELES – LA County Department of Public Health spokesperson Garin Ohanessian issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to follow safe practices to avoid getting infected with the COVID-19 virus.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Health Department website, lists the city of Glendale as having one of the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the County, with 166 cases to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (83 cases), North Hollywood (103 cases), Hollywood (109 cases) and Pasadena (80 cases). For a complete up to date list, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/locations.htm

In addition, several skilled nursing facilities have reported cases of infected residents, among them Ararat Convalescent Hospital in Eagle Rock. Officials there have confirmed that the situation is under control and the necessary precautionary steps have been taken to prevent further exposure of Covid-19.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s Remarks at UN High-Level Panel

GENEVA — Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan delivered an opening statement at…

Joint Concert of Cardiff Polyphonic Choir and London Komitas Choir

CARDIFF — On November 6, 2016, a unique joint concert of the…

Armen Baibourtian Appointed Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles

YEREVAN — Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian has appointed Armen Baibourtian Armenia’s…

Hrant Dink Assassination Records Erased by Ankara Police

ISTANBUL — A chief police inspector has claimed that phone recordings of…