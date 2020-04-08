LOS ANGELES – LA County Department of Public Health spokesperson Garin Ohanessian issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to follow safe practices to avoid getting infected with the COVID-19 virus.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Health Department website, lists the city of Glendale as having one of the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the County, with 166 cases to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (83 cases), North Hollywood (103 cases), Hollywood (109 cases) and Pasadena (80 cases). For a complete up to date list, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/locations.htm

In addition, several skilled nursing facilities have reported cases of infected residents, among them Ararat Convalescent Hospital in Eagle Rock. Officials there have confirmed that the situation is under control and the necessary precautionary steps have been taken to prevent further exposure of Covid-19.