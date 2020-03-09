LOS ANGELES — The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Armenian Music Program, in collaboration with the American University of Armenia (AUA), will perform in a concert tour around the Republic of Armenia. The tour will take place from March 19 to 21 in Gyumri, Vanadzor, and Dilijan.

Mezzo-soprano Danielle Segen, of the UCLA VEM Ensemble, will be returning to Armenia for the third time, where she will be joined by UCLA Professor and Founding Director of the UCLA Armenian Music Program Movses Pogossian, acclaimed pianist, composer, and AUA faculty Artur Avanesov, and tenor Thomas Segen. These internationally renowned performers will present the music of Armenian classics such as Komitas, Mansurian, Arutiunian, and others.

Sharing the beauty of classical music with audiences in the regions of the country which do not regularly have access to musical performances, the concerts will take place in the cities where AUA’s Open Education has branches.

True to the mission of the UCLA Armenian Music Program, “to preserve and celebrate Armenian music as an art form,” this concert tour will present the achievements of the Armenian classical tradition to audiences across the country, through the mesmerizing voices of the American-born vocalists who will be joined by the renowned Armenian musicians.

The performances and presentations are set to take place:

Thursday, March 19 at 5 pm at the Gyumri Technology Center’s Concert Hall,

Friday, March 20 at 6 pm at the Vanadzor Music School After Eduard Kzartmyan,

Saturday, March 21 at 4 pm at the UWC Dilijan College, Atrium.