BRUSSELS (RFE/RL) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held meetings with European Union officials as he paid a working visit to Brussels on Monday.

There was no traditional handshake at the start of Pashinyan’s meeting with European Council President Charles Michel as the politicians took a precaution against the new deadly coronavirus because of which a considerable number of people in Europe and elsewhere, including Armenia, has been quarantined recently.

According to Pashinyan’s press office, during their meeting the two discussed “a wide range of issues concerning Armenia-EU relations.”

“At the center of the discussion was the broad agenda of democratic reforms in Armenia,” the statement said.

“The European Union is the main partner of our reforms, we have always felt the EU’s useful support in their implementation,” Pashinyan was quoted as saying during the meeting.

The two sides reportedly expressed their readiness to further develop Armenia-EU cooperation, including trade and economic relations.

According to the Armenian government’s press release, the president of the European Council highlighted the importance of the reforms that Armenia has embarked upon, adding that the European Union will continue to actively cooperate with and assist Armenia in bringing about democratic reforms, including in the judiciary.

Pashinyan and Michel also reportedly talked about their expectations from the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels in June.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed that Armenia will consistently move forward in strengthening democracy, protecting human rights and ensuring the rule of law.

Later during the day Pashinyan also met with leader of the European People’s Party (EPP) Donald Tusk.

Despite the coronavirus-related precautions the two still shook hands in front of the media, as seen in a video posted on Pashinyan’s Facebook.

“With or without a handshake?” a hesitating Pashinyan asked Tusk as the latter was going to give him one. “Ah, because of the virus?” replied Tusk having already shaken hands with the Armenian premier.

Tusk said he had no problem shaking hands with Pashinyan, continuing, jokingly, that “sometimes politicians are more dangerous than the virus.” “But it’s not you, ok,” the EPP leader added.

During the meeting Tusk said he was happy to welcome the Armenian prime minister in his new capacity, but with “old traditional friendship.” “It is not only about you, but also our traditional friendship with Armenia.”

According to the Armenian government’s press service, Tusk emphasized that in society and among politicians in Europe there was a high level of trust towards Armenia’s new authorities and the prime minister personally and said that Pashinyan could rely on him in his new position.

Pashinyan reportedly thanked the EPP leader for the warm reception and attitude, noting: “We highly appreciate your role in the development of Armenia-EU relations. We are confident that as EPP president you will also contribute to the further advancement of our cooperation.”

The two reportedly exchanged views on Armenia-EU relations, highlighting the close and active cooperation between Armenian parliamentarians and members of the EPP faction.

During the meeting the Armenian prime minister also addressed the process of judicial reforms in Armenia, including the upcoming constitutional referendum, according to the statement. It added that opinions were also exchanged on current efforts to fight against corruption in Armenia.

“The EPP president highly appreciated the reforms being implemented in Armenia and expressed readiness to contribute to the development and deepening of cooperation with Armenia,” the Armenian premier’s office said.