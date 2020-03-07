PASADENA — A lecture titled “Armenia on the Road to Transformation,” will be presented by Dr. Armen Baibourtian, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles on March 19 at 8 pm, organized by the public relations committee of the S.D. Hunchakian Party at the AEBU Center in Pasadena.

The presentation by Dr. Baibourtian will feature the latest developments in Armenia, including internal political affairs, reforms following the Velvet Revolution, as well as the current situation around the Constitutional Court of Armenia.

Dr. Baibourtian, born in Yerevan, has held the office of Consul General of Armenia in L.A. since 2018.

Since February of 1991, he has been involved in many functions of the newly Independent Armenian State, serving within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A career diplomat, Baibourtian was the Senior Adviser to the United Nations Resident Coordinator and the UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia from 2008 to 2013.

He twice served as Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister between 1997 and 2000 and from 2004 until 2008 with portfolios in International Organizations, America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Legal Issues.

Dr. Baibourtian was the Co-chairman of the Security Dialogue with the USA between 1998 and 1999. In the capacity of Chief Negotiator with the European Union, he led negotiations with the European Commission on the European Neighborhood Policy from 2005 to 2006.

Realizing that there are currently many fake news sources, everyone is encouraged to attend the lecture open to the public to hear about new developments taking place in the homeland from a reliable and true source.

The AEBU Center is located at 1060 N Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104.