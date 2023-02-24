Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

PARIS — Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan participated in the first France-Armenia economic summit in Paris.

The event provided the Armenian and French businessmen with an opportunity to learn about each other’s activities and products and establish new business ties.

Within the framework of the summit, Minister Kerobyan also participated in a round table discussion dedicated to high technologies, as well as sustainable and green economy (renewable energy, waste management, agriculture and tourism).

Other participants included Anne Louyot, ambassador of France to Armenia, Hasmik Tolmadjian Ambassador of Armenia to France, and François-Xavier Bellamy European Member of Parliament.

The Economic Summit was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Armenia in partnership with the CCI Paris Ile-de-France.

More than 300 participants attended the roundtables.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

‘Electric Yerevan’ Leaders Issue New Ultimatum To Government

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Armenian youth activists campaigning against a controversial electricity price…

Avoiding Responsibility

Speaking at a meeting of local self-governing bodies, Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian…

Russia Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Terrorists and Mercenaries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Russia issued a statement regarding foreign…

Yerevan Court Rejects Arrest Warrant Request for Gagik Tsarukyan

YEREVAN — A court in Yerevan on Sunday refused to allow law-enforcement…