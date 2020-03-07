Author
WASHINGTON, D.C. – In an ongoing mission to strengthen US ties with Armenia and Artsakh, Armenian Council of America (ACA) Representative Taniel Koushakjian met with RA Ambassador Varuzhan Nersisyan and Artsakh Republic Representative Robert Avetisyan on Thursday, February 27.

Koushakjian received updates on the current state of affairs in Armenia and Artsakh and provided a brief on US foreign relations regarding the Caucuses region. “Following the peaceful ‘Velvet Revolution’ in Armenia in 2018, Armenian Americans are even more attuned to developments in Armenia and we’re excited at the prospects for increased US-Armenia cooperation on several fronts.” Stated Mr. Koushakjian “Armenia as a whole has graduated, matured, and is one of the fastest growing economies of Europe per capita.”

Armenian Council of America is committed to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian American community. ACA also aims to strengthen U.S. – Armenia and U.S. – Artsakh ties, the development of programs promoting sustainable economic growth and good governance in Armenia, while promoting the values and responsibilities of global citizenship.

