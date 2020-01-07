LONDON — Where to go in 2020? From the snows of Svalbard to Brexit Britain, travel experts of the Financial Times have picked the hottest destinations to visit this year.

Four members of the panel of experts have picked Armenia as one to watch in 2020, as the country will get its first low-cost airline links with western Europe. Ryanair, Wizz and Air Baltic are all due to launch flights, connecting the capital Yerevan with cities including Milan, Rome, Berlin and Vienna.

According the FT, the main draw for visitors is the country’s extraordinary collection of medieval monasteries and churches, many of them set among dramatic mountains.

Geghard monastery, for example, was cut into the rock of the Upper Azat valley and was completed in the 13th century. It is now a Unesco world heritage site, as are the monasteries at Haghpat and Sanahin.

Mt Ararat, viewed from the Armenian capital Yerevan and the wine-lands are also fascinating.

“Yerevan is one of the region’s most exuberant and endearing cities,” says Justin Wateridge of Steppes Travel. “Both country and capital are an unexpected delight that you need to discover before the secret gets out.”

Other hot 2020 destinations include Chad, UK, Norway, Turkey, Japan, Uruguay, Dominica, and Albania.

The Evening Standard has also included Armenia’s capital Yerevan among 2020’s hottest travel destination.

“Currently a relatively undiscovered corner of the world for Brits, Yerevan has museums, Soviet-era architecture and medieval churches aplenty. Geghard, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a must. A labyrinthine monastery, carved into the mountains, dating back to the Fourth century,” the Evening Standard writes.

The author advises to make the most of the lively, ever-evolving foodie scene – try Armenian dolma or head to the Yerevan Brandy Company distillery to sample Winston Churchill’s favorite brandy, Ararat. Tastings are pleasingly generous.

British luxury travel agent Black Tomato has added a tour of Yerevan to its 2020 offerings. “Summer is the best time to visit,” says the company’s co-founder Tom Marchant, “when locals flock to the so-called Pink City to make the most of its outdoor cafes and gathering in Republic Square to literally soak in its fountains and lakes.”

The Brits are also advised to visit Bhutan, Kanazawa (Japan), Faroe Islands, Mexico, Paris and Transylvania (Romania).