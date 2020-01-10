FRESNO — A Benefit Concert for the Yerevan, Armenia-based “House of Hope-Mer Hooys” will take place at 7:00PM on Saturday, February, 22, at Fresno State. The Concert will feature music by pianist Michael Krikorian, violinist Armen Derkevorkian, and cellist Garik Terzian. Lauren Movsesian, Colette Compton, and Clarise Compton will perform vocal selections, accompanied by Derrick Lowe.

Dr. Michael Krikorian is a Los Angeles based pianist, composer, and music teacher. He recently completed his studies at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music as a student of Antoinette Perry with a DMA in piano performance.

Since graduation from the USC Thornton School of Music, violinist Armen Derkevorkian has been enjoying an international career both as an orchestral and a chamber musician. He is a winner of the New World Symphony National auditions, a principal violinist with the Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra, concertmaster of Lark Orchestra, and regularly plays with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

Garik Terzian has performed extensively throughout the former Soviet Union, United States, Mexico, Spain, Ireland, and Czech Republic. He has worked at the Armenian State Chamber Orchestra, the Beverly Hills Chamber Orchestra, and the South Bay Chamber Orchestra.

Colette Compton graduated from college in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in performing arts with a major in music and a minor in communications. She was one of only a few around the country to attend the Mike Curb Record Music Festival, where she participated in educational sessions with top musicians in Nashville. Tennessee.

Clarise Compton graduated in 2017 from University of California at Berkeley, with a Bachelor of Arts in media studies. She lives in the Bay Area and works in the media industry. She enjoys participating in all things musical, including bands, musicals and singing with friends.

Lauren Movsesian, Esq. (née Hazarian) received her Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance at the University of California, Irvine, Claire Trevor School of the Arts in 2007 (student of Elisabeth Pehlivanian and Robin Buck) and is an alumna of Boston University’s Tanglewood Institute Young Artists Vocal Program.

“House of Hope-Mer Hooys” is a program dedicated to reaching out to girls from severely disadvantaged lifestyles. Their residential program teaches them the skills needed to lead productive adult lives, and to make positive decisions for themselves and their futures.

“House of Hope-Mer Hooys” was incorporated in December 2008 as a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and opened the Nakashian Children’s Support Center in October 2012 with their first “class” of 15 girls, ages 13-15 years old.

The program is designed to help girls recognize and develop their talents and skills, and to utilize those assets as they mature into self-sufficiency. The girls come from either an orphanage or a seriously socially disadvantaged family currently receiving substantial government or private NGO support, and all are at risk; most have a parent or parents who are financially unable to properly support their families.

Tickets for the Concert are available at for general admission at $25 per person and for students at $10 per person. Ticket reservations for the Concert may be made by calling the Armenian Studies Program at 559-278-2669. There is limited seating so early reservations are encouraged.

Free parking will be available in Lot P1 (Shaw and Maple entrance to campus). For more information please contact the Armenian Studies Program or visit fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies or the Mer Hooys website https://www.mer-hooys.org/. Information can also be found on Facebook @MerHooys.