BURBANK — On January 27, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, Consul General of Armenia  in Los Angeles had a meeting with Sharon A. Springer, Mayor of Burbank  in Southern California. Ambassador Baibourtian presented to the Mayor  the broad range of activities of the Armenian Consulate General as well  as various programs to be implemented during the course of the year.

Consul General Armen Baibourtian and Mayor Sharon Springer discussed  ideas and plans for prospective cooperation between the Armenian  Consulate General in Los Angeles and the City of Burbank focusing on economic and cultural spheres. Upon the request of the Mayor, Consul General outlined factors relating to the cultural, economic, educational, and scientific life in Armenia and the Armenian community in the U.S. West Coast. Counselor Varazdat Pahlavuni from the Consulate General also attended the meeting.

The population of the City of Burbank is 105,000. It has a sizable Armenian community. Burbank is known as the “Media Capital of the World.” Numerous media and entertainment companies are headquartered or have production facilities in Burbank, including Warner Bros. Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company, Nickelodeon Animation Studios, The Burbank Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, and Insomniac Games.

