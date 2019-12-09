WASHINGTON, DC — The Armenian Council of America is pleased to announce the appointment of Taniel Koushakjian as ACA’s Washington D.C. Representative.

“We are very proud to welcome Taniel to lead our efforts in Washington D.C.” remarked ACA Chairman Sevak Khatchadorian. “His vast experience on Armenian-related issues and his dedication to our community will be of great service for our efforts in the nation’s capital.”

Taniel Koushakjian is the CEO of BreakThru Strategies, a government affairs and strategic public relations firm in Washington, DC. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from Florida Atlantic University, a M.A. in Political Management from The George Washington University, and a Graduate Certificate in PACs & Political Management from The George Washington University. He previously served as the Grassroots Director and Communications Director of the Armenian Assembly of America where he successfully advocated on a wide array of human rights, international religious freedom, U.S. foreign policy, and appropriations issues. Koushakjian was selected as a 2018-2019 Fellow with the Anti-Defamation League Glass Leadership Institute, as well as a 2019 Fellow with the James Madison Institute.

“I’m excited to work with the dedicated team at ACA,” said Koushakjian. “With the House of Representatives’ affirmation of the Armenian Genocide this year, the peaceful democratic transition of power in the Republic of Armenia last year, and the steadfast commitment of the Armenian American community to these issues over many decades, the promise and potential of US-Armenia relations in the years ahead is greater now than ever before.”

The Armenian Council of America is committed to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian American community, and to champion the causes and concerns of the Armenian-American community within local, state, and federal governments.