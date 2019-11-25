BUCHAREST — Armenian grandmaster Rafael Vaganian has won the 65+ section of the World Senior Chess Championships held in Bucharest, Romania from 12-23 November.

The 68-year-old Armenian chess legend collected 8.5 points out of 11 to win the champion’s title.

Another Armenian player Karen Movsisyan finished fourth in the 50+ section with 8 points. Meanwhile, Artashes Minasyan and Vladimir Poghosyan took the 22nd and 52nd places, respectively.

This year’s tournament featured 366 players from 58 countries.

Born in Yerevan in 1951, Rafael Vaganian is known for his sharp tactical style of play.

He achieved International Grandmaster status in 1971, at the unusually young age of 19, following an excellent result at the Vrnjacka Banja tournament the same year, where he took first place ahead of Leonid Stein and Ljubomir Ljubojević.