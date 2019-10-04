Author
YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) on Thursday.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Congressman Pallone’s Armenia and Artsakh visit would help strengthen his relationship with the Armenian people.

Pashinyan praised the Congressman’s efforts in the development of U.S.-Armenia relations and in raising issues of concern to Armenians.

Referring to his recent visit to California, Pashinyan expressed confidence that it will help boost cooperation between Armenia and one of the largest U.S. states.

Congressman Pallone, who is the Co-Chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, said he was impressed by the non-violent, popular velvet revolution and the democratic process underway in Armenia. He reiterated his readiness to promote interaction between the two countries and support Armenia and the Armenian people.

The parties referred to the Armenian government’s ambitious reform agenda, the ongoing cooperation with the U.S. government, as well as various regional developments.

