Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenian Workers Demand Back Wages From Russian Base
ArmeniaNews

Armenian Workers Demand Back Wages From Russian Base

May 3, 2017

GYUMRI (RFE/RL) — Around a hundred Armenian civilians working for a Russian military base in Gyumri went on strike on Wednesday to demand their wages which they said have not been paid for the last three months.

The workers involved in housing maintenance and utility services marched to the local headquarters of the base, protesting against the wage arrears.

“We haven’t been paid for February and March,” one of them told RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am). “The April wages are supposed to be paid by May 15 but nobody will tell us if this will happen.”

The recently appointed commander of the base, Vladimir Yelkanov, claimed to be unaware of the wage arrears when he met with the protesters at the entrance to his headquarters. He said he will meet later in the day with senior executives of a Russian company maintaining the housing infrastructure of Russian military personnel stationed in Armenia.

Some protesters cited rumors that the company went bankrupt recently.

The Russian base is thought to number up to 4,000 soldiers mostly deployed in Gyumri. A Russian-Armenian agreement signed in 2010 extended the Russian military presence in the country by 25 years, until 2044.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Cher Urges Turkish Government to Recognize Armenian Genocide

April 14, 2015

One-Woman Show Shake the Earth to be Presented at Abril Bookstore

April 27, 2016

Karabakh Defenses Bolstered After April War

July 12, 2016

Davutoglu Calls for Turkish-Armenian Dialogue

May 2, 2014

AGBU Announces Sayat Nova International Composition Competition

March 31, 2016

SDHP and AGBU Leaders Discuss Issues of Concern

December 16, 2014

International Atomic Energy Agency Experts Inspecting Armenian Nuclear Plant

May 16, 2011

Glendale Armenians Featured in New Anthology about “Getting Old”

October 2, 2015

Karabakh War Film “Tevanik” to Screen at Glendale International Film Festival

August 26, 2016

Armenian Constitutional Court Rejects Hovannisian’s Election Appeals

March 14, 2013

Leave a Reply























 