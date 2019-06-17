VENICE, ITALY (Daily Mail) — Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan married Betty Vardanyan in a romantic ceremony in Venice, Italy on Monday.

The good looking pair, 30, were the picture of true love when they boarded a water taxi to head to their wedding reception.

Betty, the daughter of Armenian politician Mikael Vardanyan, was every inch the blushing bride with her stunning ivory dress, glistening tiara and extravagant veil.

With the picturesque backdrop of the floating city, the lovebirds didn’t miss the opportunity to get stunning wedding photographs for the memory book.

Love was well and truly in the air as the newlyweds shared a smooch on the back of the boat, in front of three photographers.

Henrikh and Betty showed their close bond as they entwined their fingers while holding hands at the back of the boat together.

Betty’s bridal bouquet was made up of pink and white peonies.

Crowds of people stopped to watch on as the footballer and his new bride enjoyed the ride in the private water taxi underneath the bridges of Venice.

The sports star excitedly posted a picture of the couple at the wedding venue after the ceremony, not wanting to wait long to share the happy news on Facebook.

Accompanied with a heart emoji, he wrote: ‘Marry me and stay with me forever.’