GLENDALE — During a special meeting on Friday, June 21, 2019, the Glendale City Council appointed former Glendale Mayor Frank Quintero to fill a seat on the Council that was vacated by former Councilmember Zareh Sinanyan on June 7, 2019.

“I look forward to working with Frank Quintero to preserve the high quality of life enjoyed by Glendale residents,” said Mayor Ara Najarian. “His extensive professional experience will be a great asset to our community.”

The Glendale City Council selected Frank Quintero from a group of 45 individuals who submitted letters of interest to the City Attorney’s Office by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019.

Made within 30 days of the vacancy, the appointment forgoes the requirement to call a special election to fill the seat. The term of office for the appointed seat runs through the March 2020 General Municipal Election.

