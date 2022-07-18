LOS ANGELES –On June 18, the AGBU LA Special Events Committee held a fundraising event to benefit AGBU Camp Nairi at the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School’s Nazarian Center in Canoga Park, California. Over $25,000 was raised for the camp, which helps children of fallen and injured soldiers from the 2020 War.

Anna Baronian, a licensed clinical social worker, was the special guest of the evening. In 2021, Baronian spent countless hours at Camp Nairi, volunteering to provide therapy to the campers, and she plans to return this year.

Hovig Antabian served as master of ceremonies, and Varant Avanessyan performed the National Anthem. The Invocation was conducted on behalf of the Diocesan Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian by Father Kevork Abyan. Asdghig Dadourian, AGBU LA Special Events Committee Chair, also made opening remarks and recited the poetry of Kevork Emin. Live entertainment was provided by Daniel Sarafian, Tavit Samuelian, and Aram Lepedjian, and the results of a silent auction to benefit the camp were presented by Janine Soukiasian, Esq. and Tina Mamian.

A special thanks to the AGBU Asbeds, AGBU LA Veterans, Ani Sarkissian, the Organization of Istanbul Armenians, and the Compatriotic Union of Hadjin for their generosity and others. Their support will allow these children to be enriched by the summer camp experience in a nurturing and peaceful setting.