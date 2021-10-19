Author
YEREVAN — Five more prisoners returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan. They were taken to a military hospital.

The Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin welcomed the Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft that landed at the Erebuni Airport in Yerevan, the Russian Embassy in Armenia informs.

Earlier today, Azerbaijani sources reported on the return of prisoners from Baku , noting that they were “convicted in Azerbaijan for minor crimes”.

Thus, the number of prisoners who returned from Azerbaijan reached 113, including both military personnel and civilians.

In Baku, mainly Armenian reservist servicemen, captured near the Karabakh village of Khtsaberd, after the signing of a trilateral statement of November 9, remain in custody.

