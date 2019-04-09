Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

WASHINGTON, DC — Associate Deputy Labor Secretary Michael Avakian has resigned less than a month after a brief suspension following an ethics probe, according to Bloomberg Law.

Avakian’s resignation comes after House Democrats requested information about his work on a lawsuit for more than three months after joining the DOL last year. Lawmakers have voiced concern that Avakian may have been working on union-related policy work at the same time he was representing D5 Iron Works Inc. in the lawsuit against an Ironworkers local union in Indiana.

Avakian filed two motions on behalf of D5 Iron Works Inc. and participated in a pair of conference calls with the judge in the case after joining the department last April. He was suspended without pay for two weeks last year for exercising “bad judgment,” a DOL spokeswoman previously told Bloomberg Law.

Labor Department officials determined that Avakian didn’t use government resources for the case and didn’t “knowingly” violate “a criminal statute or particular ethics rule,” the department spokeswoman said. Instead, he misunderstood what ethics officials meant when they instructed Avakian to “wrap up” his work on the case.

D5 Iron Works alleges in its lawsuit that union leaders used physical violence in an attempt to secure a collective bargaining agreement at a construction site. Federal prosecutors charged a pair of union officials with labor extortion less than two weeks after Avakian withdrew from the case.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

“The Dawn of the Twenty” Documentary Commemorates Genocide in Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO — “The Dawn of the Twenty” documentary was screened in Montevideo…

Garo Paylan Tables a Parliamentary Question About “Giaour” Statement by Turkish Deputy PM

ANKARA (Agos) — On December 3, Turkey’d Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus…

SERVICE Armenia 2016

The Paros Foundation’s SERVICE Armenia 2016 Program is now accepting applications. The…

Artsakh Welcomes the Independence Referendum in Scotland

STEPANAKERT — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Republic…
  • MassisPost
  • Posted on