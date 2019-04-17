YEREVAN (Armenpress) — President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received on April 17 the delegation of the U.S. congressmen, comprised of both Republicans and Democrats.

The Head of the Armenian legislative body highly assessed the role of inter-parliamentary relations.

Ararat Mirzoyan hoped that the visit of the congressmen, as well as the activities of the parliamentary friendship groups will foster the future strengthening of Armenian-U.S. relations.

The President of the National Assembly presented to his U.S. partners the revolutionary changes in Armenia, and the reforms following it. “The early elections that took place as a result of the revolution were assessed as free, fair and democratic by all the observer missions”, Mirzoyan said, emphasizing that the democratic path of development for Armenia is irreversible.

Referring to the foreign policy agenda of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan presented the position of Armenia on exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs format.

Thanking for the warm reception, congressman Davis Price noted that they followed the developments on Armenia, and welcome the democratic reforms process. On behalf of his colleagues he expressed readiness to support the initiatives presented by the Armenians partners.

Another congressman Vern Buchanan noted that currently there are favorable conditions for further deepening and expanding the bilateral relations. In this context he highlighted the role of the U.S.-Armenian community, which, according to him, has a significant contribution to various spheres of the life of the USA. The congressman particularly emphasized the importance of activating the economic cooperation.