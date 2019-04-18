Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 1 people.
Facebook 1
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

BAGHDAD — On April 15, Ambassador of Armenia to Iraq, Hrachya Poladian received the Chairman of the National Council of Iraq, Shaykh Yousif Al-Nasri, members of the Supreme Standing Committee for Co-existence and Community Peace of Iraqi Government, as well as the delegation of clergymen accompanying them.

In the course of the meeting, the Muslim spiritual leaders presented works aimed at strengthening the cooperation between national and religious minority communities in Iraq, underlining the invaluable role of the Iraqi Armenian community and the Armenian Apostolic Church in Iraq, especially during the war and its post-war period.

Issues related to the Armenian Genocide were discussed at the meeting with spiritual leaders. Shaykh Yousif Al-Nasri, strongly condemned the inhumane crime committed in the Ottoman Empire, underlining that the current Turkish authorities should ask the Armenian people for forgiveness for their sake.

At the end of the meeting, the spiritual leaders conveyed their greetings and best wishes to Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, emphasizing the importance of the treatment by the Iraqi authorities on religious and ethnic minorities in Iraq, highlighting the necessity of developing links to the interfaith solidarity of the two peoples in Iraq’s multinational and multi-dimensional mosaic.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

A Diasporan Volunteer\’s Journey in Armenia: Who is Helping Whom?

Host family in Ashotsks. The youngest son Mika, Jamie Kolar and Alla By…
  • MassisPost
  • Posted on

Garo Paylan to Discuss “Turkey and the Armenians” at Fresno State

FRESNO — Garo Paylan, a member of the Parliament of the Republic…

A Lecture by Hilmar Kaiser: \”The Extermination of Armenians in the Diarbekir Region\”

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Museum of America presents a Lecture by Hilmar…

FM Nalbandian Assumes Chairmanship of La Francophonie Ministerial Conference

PARIS — During the ongoing ministerial conference of the International Organization of…
  • MassisPost
  • Posted on