YEREVAN — On March 27, PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier, accompanied by the Chair of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Ruben Rubinyan, visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex.

The high ranking guest laid flowers at the eternal fire and honored the memory of the Armenian Genocide Holy Martyrs.

Liliane Maury Pasquier  also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the exhibits and left a note in the Memory Book of Honorable Guests.

PACE President has noted that today there are still genocides, and we should fight against hate, xenophobia and discrimination. “They lead to crimes, and they are against human life, rights and dignity,” Liliane Maury Pasquier said.

