ALEPPO (RFE/RL) — One of the Armenian demining officers recently deployed to Syria has been seriously wounded while clearing landmines near Aleppo.

According to Armenia’s Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise (CHDE), the sapper hit an improvised explosive device and was rushed to hospital on Thursday.

“According to our information, his right foot was amputated,” Nazeli Elbakian, a spokeswoman for the center overseen by the Armenian Defense Ministry, told RFE/RL’s Armenian service on Friday.

“Doctors now describe his condition as normal. He will be transported to Armenia,” said Elbakian. She refused to identify the injured officer.

The officer was among 83 Armenian army medics, sappers and other servicemen who were sent to Syria on February 8 in what the Armenian military described as a humanitarian mission coordinated with Russia. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu thanked his Armenian counterpart Davit Tonoyan for the deployment when they met in Moscow on the same day.

Russian troops stationed in Syria were tasked with protecting the small Armenian contingent and providing it with logistical assistance.