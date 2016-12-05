Top Posts
Rev. Ekmekjian to Present New Book About Surviving Armenian Evangelical Buildings in Turkey

December 5, 2016

GLENDALE — Author Rev. Vatche Ekmekjian will present his new book about the surviving Armenian Evangelical buildings of Turkey, Whisper of the Roots on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 7:30pm at Abril Bookstore – 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA. Admission is free with reception to follow.

Author will be introduced by Raffi Kendirjian, chairman of SARF (Syrian Armenian Relief Fund).

Whisper of the Roots is a bilingual book presenting the surviving Armenian Evangelical sanctuaries & buildings of affiliated educational institutions which the author documented and researched during his 2008 visit to Historical Armenia and Cilicia, including such places as Aintab, Kirikhan, Konia, Kharpert, Marzovan, Ourfa, Bitlis, and Diyarbakir.

Rev. Vatche Ekmekjian was born in 1970 in Aleppo, Syria. In 1988 he graduated from Karen-Eppe Armenian High School and was accepted into Haigazian University College where he completed his BA in Psychology. His first field of service was the Armenian Evangelical Churches of Kessab and Kaladouran for five years. From 2002-2004 he served as the junior high and college youth minister for the Armenian Evangelical Churches of Syria. In 2005 he was ordained as minister and in 2010 he and his family moved to California to be the senior pastor of Immanuel Armenian Congregational Church, Downey (est. 1930). Currently, he is working on his Masters in Marriage and Family Therapy.

Presented by Abril Bookstore.

