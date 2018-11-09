Haigazian University Alumni of North America Social Gathering

GLENDALE — On Saturday, November 3, 2018, a social gathering was organized by Haigazian University Alumni of North America, at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Martik and Aleen Oruncakciel in Tarzana, California. The event was attended by graduates from different years of the University, who were there to meet old classmates and to remember their time at this unique Armenian higher education institution in the diaspora.

Special guests included Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, Haigazian, University President, Dr. Nazareth Darakjian, Armenian Missionary Association of America President, Mr. Zaven Khanjian, AMAA Executive Director, Dr. Hasmig Baran, HU Board of Director’s Chairperson, as well as other Board members and friends.

Ms. Houri Tavitian, Alumni Committee Chairperson, delivered the opening remarks, speaking about the important role that Haigazian University has played in every student’s life. After presenting Alumni’s activities in Los Angeles, she indicated that their main goal is to contribute financially and support the University within means. Ms. Tavitian thanked everyone for their presence, and especially the host couple, who were presented with a special gift.

Haigazian University long time president and himself a graduate of the same university, Dr. Haidostian was invited to speak. In his remarks, Dr. Haidostian described the present-day difficulties facing the University and Lebanon. Nevertheless, the University has been able to overcome these challenges and to deliver high-quality education to Armenian and non-Armenian students alike, making Haigazian University a prestigious educational institution, whose graduates go on to achieve great successes in many fields.

The President touched upon the educational programs being implemented in cooperation with educational institutions in Armenia. He added that recently Haigazian University was visited by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who after spending time at various departments of the institution, was very impressed with the University’s achievements.

Dr. Haidostian also spoke about Haigazian’s press activities, including the recently published collection of works by the University’s own alumni, Los Angeles resident, Dr. Hagop Der-Karabetian. The book is titled “Armenian Ethnic Identity in Context: Empirical and Psychosocial Perspective.” In his remarks Dr. Der-Karabetian, Emeritus Professor of Psychology at the University of La Verne, explained that his studies over a span of some 40 years aimed to examine the challenges that Armenians of all generations face in preserving their identity within the many different environments they live in. To get copies of the book, the author can be contacted at ader-karabetian@laverne.edu. All 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the book will be used to support the activities of Haigazian University’s Armenian Diaspora Research Center.

At the end of the event, the attendees had the opportunity to watch a short video about Haigazian, prepared by the University students. On this occasion, the Alumni committee gratefully received numerous donations made by the attendees.