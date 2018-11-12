Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia’s Armed Forces to Purchase Advanced Fighter Jets
ArmeniaFeaturedNews

Armenia’s Armed Forces to Purchase Advanced Fighter Jets

November 12, 2018

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — The Armenian government has selected the type of first-ever fighter jets which it is planning to acquire for it’s armed forces, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said on Monday.

“I can put it this way: the choice already been made and some financial-technical issues are being sorted out,” he told a news conference.

In June, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian photographed himself in the cockpit of a Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM warplane parked at the Erebuni airbase in Yerevan. Russian media reported afterwards that that Yerevan is now negotiating with Moscow on the purchase of such sophisticated aircraft.

Other news reports said last month that Sweden has offered to sell Armenia lighter JAS 39 Gripen jets manufactured by the Swedish aerospace company Saab.

Tonoyan did not deny those reports. “There is no decision regarding Gripen at the moment,” he said. “There is another offer on the table from another partner which is being very seriously considered, and a decision will be made very soon regarding acquisitions.”

The minister implied that the offer was made by Russia. But he did not go into details.

The Moscow-based daily “Kommersant” claimed in June that a Russian-Armenian deal signed in 2012 called for the delivery of at least 12 Su-30SMs to Armenia but that the Armenian side did not receive them due to “financial difficulties.” The paper said Moscow now hopes to reach an agreement with new Armenian government on implementing that multimillion-dollar deal “as soon as possible.”

The Armenian Air Force currently consists of 15 or so low-flying Su-25 jets designed for air-to-ground missions.

Su-30SM can perform a broader range of military tasks with more long-range and precision-guided weapons. It is a more advanced version of a heavy fighter jet developed by the Sukhoi company in the late 1980s. The Russian military commissioned the first batch of such aircraft in 2012.

Tonoyan first confirmed Yerevan’s plans to acquire “multirole” warplanes in August. The Armenian army, he told military officials, needs them because “no missile system can be a substitute for this capacity in terms of flexibility and resilience.” Tonoyan made the comments more than a week after visiting Moscow and meeting with a top executive of Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state-run arms exporter.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

USC Student Syuzanna Petrosyan Shares Top Prize in Shoah Foundation Film Competition

March 14, 2014

Freedom House Annual Report: Armenia Ruled by Semi-Consolidated Authoritarian Regime

June 6, 2012

Taiwan Protests Over Armenia Deportations to China

September 7, 2016

Ambassador Nina Hachigian Guest of Honor at St. John Garabed Church Gala

August 31, 2017

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Issue Statement on Karabakh

March 6, 2012

President Sarkisian Criticizes Turkic Allies Over Pro-Azeri Statements

September 23, 2013

Bagrat Estukyan: Turkey’s Armenian Community Voted “No” in Constitutional Referendum

April 17, 2017

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Ahmet Hakan

October 15, 2015

Cross Stolen from Armenian Church in Iraq Recovered by Armenian Austinites

January 18, 2015

Black Sea Silk Road Corridor Project Launched

July 18, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.