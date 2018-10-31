Armenian American Museum Announces Ray Dolby Ballroom as New Venue for Inaugural Gala

GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced the prestigious Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood as the new venue for its Inaugural Gala on Sunday, December 9, 2018. Due to popular demand, the Inaugural Gala reached maximum capacity at the original venue with more than one month until the event. The new, larger venue at the Ray Dolby Ballroom was selected to accommodate the hundreds of guests expected at the highly anticipated event.

The deadline for reserving tickets has been extended to November 26, 2018.

“We are grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support and excitement for the Armenian American Museum’s Inaugural Gala,” stated Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We look forward to celebrating the landmark project with a memorable evening at the prestigious Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.”

The Gala will be the signature event of the year for the Armenian American Museum. The inaugural event will bring together donors, supporters, public officials, and community leaders for a memorable evening to celebrate and support the landmark project.

The Armenian American Museum will be the first world class cultural and educational center of its kind in America. The Museum program will feature a Permanent Armenian Exhibition, Traveling Multicultural Exhibitions, Performing Arts Theater, Learning Center, Museum Archives, Café, and Gift Shop.

Additional Gala honorees and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

To reserve tickets and learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the Inaugural Gala, visit www.ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/Gala.