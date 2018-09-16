Top Posts
Home Commentary Kocharian Should Be Grateful That He Lives In A New Armenia
CommentaryFeaturedNews

Kocharian Should Be Grateful That He Lives In A New Armenia

September 16, 2018

This week Armenia was shaken with the wiretapping and dissemination of a phone conversation, about The “March 1” case, between the chiefs of National Security Service and the Special Investigation Service, which are considered the most important and sensitive governmental bodies in the country. The appearance of the recording on the Internet was a warning to the authorities that supporters of the former regime are still within the apparatus of these bodies and have the means and the tools to carry out such actions, even within the country’s most secretive services.

Commenting on the release of the tape, it was noteworthy that Robert Kocharian’s office issued a long statement in which Prime Minister Nigol Pashinian and his government were accused of political persecution. The statement urged the society “Not to let Armenia turn from a democratic country into a hostile and failed state.”

These words about a “democratic country” are used by a man during whose term in office 39 political killing were committed, two major crimes, “October 27” and “March 1” took place, opposition activists were imprisoned, independent TV stations were closed and international human rights organizations classified Armenia among “non free” nations.

Kocharian thinks that the memory of the people is so short that his rhetoric will be appealing to some. Actually, the people of Armenia, who overthrew the dictatorial regime few short months ago, are demanding that the new government resort to more drastic measures to completely eliminate the remnants of the former government, because the failure of the revolution will not only be the failure of Pashinian, but the entire Armenian nation.

Instead of making such ridiculous calls, let Kocharyan and his followers be grateful that they are living in a new Armenia. Otherwise, they would have been in prison from day one, and their wealth, which was amassed through illegal means, would have been confiscated and not used to undermine the foundations of the state.
“MASSIS”

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Over Sixty Members of Congress Urge Obama Administration to Extend Humanitarian Parole to 20,000 Syrians

November 4, 2015

Turkish Lawmakers Could Face Punishment Over Armenian Genocide Remarks

July 10, 2017

Arthur Abraham to Fight Tim-Robin Lihaug on July 16

July 14, 2016

98th Times Square Armenian Genocide Commemoration

February 18, 2013

U.S. Air National Guardsmen Helping Hands at Armenian Medical Centers

August 9, 2016

MP Selina Dogan “Is it OK to Insult History of Armenians?”

July 19, 2017

Tigranakert Archaeological Excavations Reveal Unique Christian Mausoleum

September 8, 2014

Armenian Soldier Killed on Karabakh-Azeri Frontline

March 20, 2014

Armenian Defense Ministry to Establish National Research University

December 24, 2015

The Civil War\’s Only Armenian Soldier to be Honored

September 29, 2011

Leave a Reply