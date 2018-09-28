Art Exhibition Features Artists Samuelian and Abedian

“The Business of Regret: Perspectives on War, Chaos and the Rejection of Violence” exhibit featuring the art of Henrik Abedian and Varaz Samuelian-October 3 and 4, 2018 at Fresno State

FRESNO — The Fresno State Armenian Studies Program, the Center for Creativity and the Arts, and the Department of Art & Design are organizing a show featuring a selection of artwork by Varaz Samuelian and contemporary artist Henrik Abedian.

The opening ArtHop reception will take place on Thursday, October 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the M Street Graduate Studios, 1419 M Street in Downtown Fresno. The exhibition will continue through Oct. 28th. Gallery hours are Friday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free parking is available on M Street near the studio.

The exhibition and artist talk is part of the Center for Creativity and the Arts (CCA) 2018-2019 theme “Crossroads.” The “Business of Regrets” examines the intersections of past and present artists’ views on war.

“As a society, we are at a crossroads or juncture, on how we choose to address violence and war in particular. On a global scale, we are witnessing the impact that war is having on the world. Families and societies are being torn apart,” said Dr. Cindy Urrutia, CCA Director. “As citizens of the world, it is important to not only be aware of the impact of war but to have conversations on it so that we can strive for a more just world. War is not some imaginary place. It is real.”

A discussion with panelists Abedian, Urrutia and Fresno State Armenian Studies Program Coordinator Barlow Der Mugrdechian will be held at the University Business Center, A. Peters Auditorium, Fresno State on Wednesday, October 3, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m..

“The exhibition ‘The Business of Regret: War, Chaos, and the Rejection of Violence’ is important to Fresno State because it brings the perspectives of two artists to the question of violence and how we address it,” said Der Mugrdechian. “Their works stress the rejection of violence, and because they are from two different generations, they each bring their unique view to the question. They have different experiences, but their art brings them to similar conclusions. That they are both Armenian is also interesting, as Armenians have faced Genocide and war in the 20th century from a unique vantage point. ”

Henrik Abedian was born into a multi-generational family of photographers, Abedian integrates several styles of image design and absorbed a myriad of influences and refined his attention to form, light, and especially color. His images reflect a focus on the intersection of technology and media in modern life.

Varaz Samuelian was a prolific artist, born in 1917, with a large body of work. He had strong views on war and created art that addressed it. The exhibition will display a selection of his lithographs on war and painting on life and peace.

For more information about the events please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, visit our website at www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies or visit our Facebook page at @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState.