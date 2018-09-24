Armenia a Fantastic Example of Peaceful Transition of Power – UN Secretary General

Top Posts
#Armenia is a fantastic example - coined by the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.

September 24, 2018

NEW YORK — UN Secretary General António Guterres has said Armenia is a fantastic example of peaceful transition of power.

“We are seeing authoritarianism on the rise, and it’s important to strengthen civil society, it’s important that people, and namely young people are able to come together and to show that democracy, freedom and human rights are extremely important for our society,” the Secretary general said during a Q&A session on Facebook.

“Just recently we had a fantastic example of peaceful transition in Armenia that was led by youth. There was a peaceful transition of power led by youth movement. And this is a fantastic example to show that there are reasons to hope that the new generation will do better than our generation,” António Guterres said.

