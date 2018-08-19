Yerevan City Municipal Elections Set for September 23

YEREVAN — The Central Election Commission of Armenia (CEC) has announced the date of snap elections for Council and Mayor of Yerevan which will take place on September 23-rd.

The CEC also established a schedule of key events for the preparation and conduct of elections. The election campaign will take place on September 10-21. The parties wanting to participate in the elections must submit their nomination application until August 29.

Former Mayor Taron Markarian submitted his resignation on July 9 after weeks of speculations when reports surfaced about his unreported wealth and abuses in the municipality.

Markarian rejected calls for his resignation until now, arguing that the HHK won the last municipal elections held in May 2017. He was the party’s mayoral candidate in those polls.