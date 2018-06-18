C & E Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School Holds Year-End Programs and Commencement Exercises

By Louisa Janbazian

Sherman Oaks, CA — The C & E Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School once again successfully completed its 36th academic year in June with Year-End Programs and Graduation Ceremonies.

The Commencement Exercises of the Elementary and Middle Sections were held on Saturday, June 9, 2018 in the Aram and Anahis D. Boolghoorjian Hall of the School. After the National Anthems and Invocation offered by Rev. Serop Megerditchian, Ministry Coordinator of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, the graduates of the Elementary section presented a program of recitations and songs, followed by the presentation of their diplomas. The salutatorians of the Elementary section graduates were Evelina Aharonian and Austin Yeghishian, and the Valedictorian was Abigail Chatalyan.

On behalf of the school Board, Chairman Dr. Vahe Nalbandian praised God for another successful year and expressed his gratitude to the staff, parents and Board members, who had worked tirelessly throughout the year in pursuit of excellence at Merdinian School. Addressing the students he said, “Your teachers have worked very hard to provide you with the best education they can. What your parents and teachers expect of you, in return, is that you try your best in whatever you do and, most importantly, behave responsibly. In addition to hard work, perseverance is another key ingredient for your success.”



In his keynote message, Rev. Megerditchian addressing the parents said, “Your children are your treasurers. Invest in them by providing an Armenian-Christian education.” And addressing the students he said, “You are the pride of the Merdinian School, your parents, your Church and the entire Armenian Nation. Safeguard and treasure your forefathers’ Christian faith, their national identity and their golden Armenian language.” Concluding his message and quoting from the 1vl|elk– 6avcaoaxv– (Unsilenced Steeple) of the great Armenian Poet Baruyr Sevag, he said, “Be that Unsilenced Steeple, which always rings Armenian School, Christ Centered faith of the Armenian nation, patriotism and humanitarianism.”

Following Rev. Megerditchian’s message, the 8th graders presented a program of recitations and patriotic songs.

Salutatorians of the Middle School graduates were Nicole Tilkan and Ani Kosoyan and the valedictorians were Marianna Dzhuryan and Ani Karajayan.

Following the presentation of diplomas and awards, Principal Lina Arslanian congratulated all the graduates and said, “At the core of a successful educational or career experience are the virtues of integrity, responsibility, diligence, determination, and perseverance. Make the right choices for yourselves so you stay focused on your goals and face challenges as they come your way. Most of all, Look up to God. Praise Him and thank Him for all of His wonderful blessings. Keep God in mind in every event of your life so He can guide you, teach you, fill you with His power, protect you, and lead you forward. “

The Graduation Ceremony concluded with a Benediction offered Rev. Megerditchian.

On Saturday, June 2, the kindergarten class held its own Graduation Ceremony. A class of twenty-four students graduated from kindergarten. Harut Khachatryan, Pastor of Christian Education at United Armenian Congregational Church of Los Angeles offered the Invocation and the Benediction as well as shared a short message with the graduates and their parents based on the Book of Proverbs Chapter 2. “My Children, if you receive my words, and treasure my commands within you, and if you seek her as silver, and search for her as for hidden treasures; then you will understand the fear of the Lord, and find the knowledge of God.” (Verses 1-5). Before receiving their diplomas, the graduating students presented a beautiful program of songs, recitations, and dances.

Established in 1982, the C & E Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School is the only Armenian Evangelical School in the United States. The School offers a broad-based curriculum that fosters academic excellence, high moral values, and spiritual enrichment in the Armenian Evangelical tradition. The School strives to create a safe and nurturing environment where every student receives personal attention to become a successful and responsible individual. Beginning with the next academic year, Merdinian School will start offering Armenian language instruction in both the Eastern and Western Armenian dialects. For more information you may contact principal Arslanian at 818. 907-8149