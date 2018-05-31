The AGBU Satamian Theater Group Honors Krikor Satamian for 40 Years of Service

On Saturday, May 19, 2018, the AGBU Satamian Theatre Group honored Krikor Satamian, the Artistic Director of the AGBU, for his 40 years of service. Over 175 family, friends, co-workers, actors, and AGBU committee members filled the AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Center’s Boyajian Hall for the well-deserved celebration. Mr. Satamian has been an integral part of the AGBU having translated 27 plays from English to Armenian and adapted four novels into plays during his tenure.

The memorable evening began with a welcome message from Dr. Krikor Simonian, Chair of the Krikor Satamian Theatre Group and the M.C. for the evening. “40 years often signifies the life-long accomplishments of a person. However, we are not here to celebrate the conclusion of a great career. Tonight’s celebration signifies only a juncture along a continuing journey. Krikor Satamian is still in full command of his creative power and vision, and we are confident that, with renewed energy, he will continue to direct, and stage plays for many, many years; entertaining us, taking the Armenian theater to new heights, and bringing honor to our beloved AGBU,” expressed Dr. Simonian.

Following Dr. Simonian, Archpriest Fr. Sarkis Petoyan provided a congratulatory message on behalf of the Western Diocese of the United States. However, an evening spent honoring an accomplished individual would not be complete without an appropriate roast. Dr. Simonian invited Krikor Satamian and three of his closest friends, Berj Der Sahagian, Haig Messerlian, and Dikran Ekizian to the stage for the main portion of the program. After Mr. Der Sahagian introduced Krikor Satamian with a brief biography, Messerlian and Ekizian took the stage to “roast” Satamian by recounting memorable events from their past that highlight Satamian’s humor and wit.

After the unforgettable roast which left the guests laughing and reminiscing their friendship with Krikor Satamian, the many actors and stage crew of the AGBU Satamian Theatre Group took the stage to perform a surprise skit and song. The parody skit showcased an average rehearsal with Krikor Satamian, when everyone arrives late and unprepared, causing unnecessary stress for the artistic director.

At the close of the evening, Sinan Sinanian, the Vice President of the AGBU, congratulated Satamian on his 40th anniversary and thanked him for his dedication to the organization. Krikor Satamian made his closing remarks by acknowledging his support group, including his family, friends, and co-workers, who have helped him achieve notable feats throughout his tenure.