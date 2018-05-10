Top Posts
Home Armenian Ararat-Eskijian Museum Presents an Illustrated Talk by Dr. Gabis Harboyan
ArmenianCommunityNews

Ararat-Eskijian Museum Presents an Illustrated Talk by Dr. Gabis Harboyan

May 10, 2018

MISSION HILLS — The Ararat-Eskijian Museum (AEM) is pleased to announce an illustrated talk in English “Odyssey of Armenian Doctors, Pharmacists and Dentists during the Armenian Genocide” by Dr. Garbis Harboyan, under the auspices of Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Thursday  May 17th, 7:30PM , Ararat-Eskijian  Museum /Sheen Chapel
15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills CA 91345

Until 1915 the Armenian nation in Turkey generated very famous doctors who served the Armenians, the Turkish government’s leaders, high officers in the army as well as the Turkish people. These doctors were the elite of the Ottoman Empire and served according to their Hippocratic Oath, focusing on saving lives regardless of race or religion. Armenian doctors served in the highest educational positions in the Ottoman Empire both in medical schools and in military hospitals. They served as physicians, surgeons, teachers and instructors and many were the private physicians of the sultans, receiving the highest medals from sultans for their service.  With his latest publication, Dr. Garbis Harboyan seeks to honor the Armenian physicians, dentists, and pharmacists who were massacred as well as those who escaped and survived the genocide. During the Armenian genocide there were 316 massacred, 82 who died of typhus, and 98 surviving medical professionals.

Dr. Garbis Harboyan is a retired ENT specialist. He received his college and medical education at the American University of Beirut. He then had his ENT residency training for four years at the AUB Hospital. Dr. Harboyan has held the position of “Associate Member” in the ENT department at the AUB Hospital. He had his private practice as an ENT specialist in Beirut, Lebanon. He is the author of several papers in ENT international medical journals. “Harboyan syndrome” was coined by international medical literature in 1993 after his report about a very rare disease complex. He has published four semiprofessional medical books in Armenian for the public and two books on Armenian Genocide. He is also a regular contributor to the Asbarez newspaper and other Armenian newspapers.

Dr. Garbis Harboyan serves the community and whose contributions to our nation encompass the Catholicosate of the Holy See of Cilicia, the Prelacies of Lebanon and Canada, and Hamazkayin Central and Regional Executives

Dr. Garbis Harboyan Odysey of Armenian Doctors Pharmacists and Dentists during the Armenian Genocide will be available for purchase, the publication is in Armenian.

For information about the event, please contact (747) 500-7585 or eskijian@ararat-eskijianmuseum.com. Live Stream Ararat-Eskijian-Museum.com website or Facebook

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

New Professional Development Program for Teachers at Armenian Schools in Lebanon

April 21, 2017

Ambassador Richard Mills “The U.S. Will Remain a Steadfast Partner and Friend to Armenia”

November 9, 2016

Concerts in Spain Comemmorate Armenian Genocide

September 28, 2015

CSUF Faculty and Staff Selected for Irvine New Leadership Network

May 7, 2013

OSCE Concerned About Criminal Case Against Armenian Journalist

July 16, 2015

Ex-PM Sarkisian Appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to U.S.

June 26, 2014

57 Casualties Reported in Armed Forces of Armenia and Karabakh in 2015

January 20, 2016

Knights and Daughters of Vartan Grand Convocation in New York City: Taner Akçam and Ragip Zarakolu Men of the Year

July 18, 2012

Sarkozy Calls on Erdogan to Refrain From Excessive Steps

January 21, 2012

Armenia Fund Provides Ongoing Support to Syrian-Armenians

February 3, 2014

Leave a Reply