Ararat-Eskijian Museum Presents an Illustrated Talk by Dr. Gabis Harboyan

MISSION HILLS — The Ararat-Eskijian Museum (AEM) is pleased to announce an illustrated talk in English “Odyssey of Armenian Doctors, Pharmacists and Dentists during the Armenian Genocide” by Dr. Garbis Harboyan, under the auspices of Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Thursday May 17th, 7:30PM , Ararat-Eskijian Museum /Sheen Chapel

15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills CA 91345

Until 1915 the Armenian nation in Turkey generated very famous doctors who served the Armenians, the Turkish government’s leaders, high officers in the army as well as the Turkish people. These doctors were the elite of the Ottoman Empire and served according to their Hippocratic Oath, focusing on saving lives regardless of race or religion. Armenian doctors served in the highest educational positions in the Ottoman Empire both in medical schools and in military hospitals. They served as physicians, surgeons, teachers and instructors and many were the private physicians of the sultans, receiving the highest medals from sultans for their service. With his latest publication, Dr. Garbis Harboyan seeks to honor the Armenian physicians, dentists, and pharmacists who were massacred as well as those who escaped and survived the genocide. During the Armenian genocide there were 316 massacred, 82 who died of typhus, and 98 surviving medical professionals.

Dr. Garbis Harboyan is a retired ENT specialist. He received his college and medical education at the American University of Beirut. He then had his ENT residency training for four years at the AUB Hospital. Dr. Harboyan has held the position of “Associate Member” in the ENT department at the AUB Hospital. He had his private practice as an ENT specialist in Beirut, Lebanon. He is the author of several papers in ENT international medical journals. “Harboyan syndrome” was coined by international medical literature in 1993 after his report about a very rare disease complex. He has published four semiprofessional medical books in Armenian for the public and two books on Armenian Genocide. He is also a regular contributor to the Asbarez newspaper and other Armenian newspapers.

Dr. Garbis Harboyan serves the community and whose contributions to our nation encompass the Catholicosate of the Holy See of Cilicia, the Prelacies of Lebanon and Canada, and Hamazkayin Central and Regional Executives

Dr. Garbis Harboyan Odysey of Armenian Doctors Pharmacists and Dentists during the Armenian Genocide will be available for purchase, the publication is in Armenian.

For information about the event, please contact (747) 500-7585 or eskijian@ararat-eskijianmuseum.com. Live Stream Ararat-Eskijian-Museum.com website or Facebook