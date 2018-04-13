“The Other Side of Home” at Fresno State

Top Posts
April 13, 2018

FRESNO — The CineCulture Film Series, the Armenian Studies Program, and the Department of Sociology at California State University, Fresno, are sponsoring a special screening of the film “The Other Side of Home” at 5:30PM on Friday, April 20, in the Leon and Pete Peters Educational Auditorium (5010 N. Woodrow Ave., at the west end of the SaveMart Center, near Shaw and Woodrow Aves.), on the Fresno State campus.

After the screening director Naré Mkrtchyan will be present to discuss her film and to answer questions.

In 1915, an estimated 1.5 million Armenians were killed by the Ottoman Turks, in the first genocide of the 20th century. In 2015, a Turkish woman named Maya discovers that her great grandmother was a survivor of the Armenian genocide. Maya embodies the conflict as she has two conflicting identities living in her body: one side that suffers and the other side that denies. The documentary follows Maya as she decides to go to Armenia to take part in the 100th anniversary commemoration of the Genocide and to explore her conflicted identity. This film is a universal story of identity, denial, and how the experience of genocide creates a ripple effect for future generations on both sides.

Naré Mkrtchyan is an Armenian-American filmmaker living in Los Angeles. She graduated from the USC School of Cinematic Arts. Her passion is telling unique human stories that connect people and move beyond the boundaries of nationality, gender, and religion.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. The screening is open to the public and free parking is available at any of the adjacent Fresno State parking lots (near the corner of Shaw and Woodrow Avenues).

For more information contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, or visit  www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies

