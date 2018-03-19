Screening of Armenian-Iranian Director Anahit Abad’s ‘Yeva’ Banned in Istanbul

ISTANBUL — The planned screening of Armenian-Iranian movie titled ‘Yeva’ in Istanbul on Saturday was banned by Turkey’s Ministry of Interior on the request of Azerbaijan.

Melek Özman from The International FilmMor Women’s Festival told Bianet that the Consulate of Azerbaijan first sent an official letter to French Cultural Center, the venue of the Festival, and asked them to cancel the screening. Later, they applied to Turkish Authorities. Eventually the Festival received a written order from the Turkish Ministry banning the screening.

Filmed by Armenian-Iranian director Anahit Abad, ‘Yeva’ tells the story of a woman who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh, after her husband’s death and takes refuge in one of the villages of Karabakh, where she has to live in disguise.

The film was submitted this year by the Armenian National Film Academy for best foreign-language film at the Academy Awards.