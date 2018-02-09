Top Posts
Armen Sarkissian Meets with President Bako Sahakian in Stepanakert

February 9, 2018

STEPANAKERT — President of Artsakh Bako Sahakian received the candidate for the President of the Republic of Armenia nominated by the Republican Party Armen Sarkissian on February 9, the press service of Artsakh President’s Office has reported.

After the tete-a-tete meeting the talks were continued in an enlarged format. A broad spectrum of issues related to the state-building, cooperation between the two Armenian states, cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity, domestic and foreign policy, regional processes were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakian highlighted Armen Sarkissian’s visit to Artsakh and his meetings scheduled in the republic underlining that it reflected the significant role and place of Artsakh in the life of the Armenian statehood and people.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Barkev Martirossian, National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, state minister Arayik Haroutyunian and other officials participated in the meeting.

