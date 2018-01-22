Artsakh Liberation War Hero Sarkis Hatsbanian Dies in France

Top Posts
January 22, 2018

LEON — Political commentator, social activist and Artsakh Liberation War veteran Sarkis Hatsbanian died on January 20 in Lyon while undergoing medical treatment for cancer.

Hatsbanian was born in 1962 in Alexandretta, Turkey, and fled to Europe in 1980 after the Turkish military coup.

Residing in Armenia since 1990, Hatsbanian faced political persecution following the March 1, 2008 public protests opposing what many regarded as the illegal election of Serzh Sarkisian as president.

He was sentenced to three years and six months on the charge of giving false testimony.

Hatsbanian frequently commented on the plight of Armenians and other national minorities in Turkey, Diaspora-Armenia relations, and the political situation in Armenia.

Always noting that his roots were in Armenian Cilicia, Hatsbanian gave many lectures in Yerevan on political developments in Turkey, particularly focusing on Western Armenia.

News of Hatsbanian’s death was posted on his Facebook page by his close friends.

