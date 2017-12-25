Israel and Turkey – Natural Allies

Every time Israel-Turkey relations show signs of deterioration and create anxiety, Israeli voices rise and demand recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The recent decision by US President Donald Trump, in connection with the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has prompted a wave of international protests. One of the most outspoken leaders was Turkey’s President Erdogan, who threatened to break the relations with Israel, as he had done many times before, without acting on it.

In recent days, there have been repeated calls in Israel demanding the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the country’s Parliament.

In contrast, the Minister of Defense of Israel, Avigdor Lieberman had a very clear massage, warning those who make such calls. He made it clear that the Israeli-Turkish relations have such deep roots that they can not be harmed under any circumstances. Known as an extreme right-wing politician, Leiberman once again questioned the facts of the genocide. He stated that it is inadmissible to recognize the Armenian Genocide. “I did not think that the issue, which is essentially historical, controversial and theoretical, is acceptable”. He did not forget to mention that, in case of such a decision, relations with Azerbaijan are also endangered. These relations are a priority for Israel, the Minister emphasized.

Thus, Liperman has made it clear that there is no need to hope for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Israel, as it harms its relations with Turkey.

After this sincere confession of the Israeli high-ranking official, Armenia and Armenians should not have much hope of advancing relations with Israel.

Israel and Turkey have historically been and remain natural allies.

MASSIS