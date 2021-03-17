Federal-State Community Vaccine Centers (CVCs) move ahead to provide second shots of the two-shot Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination series

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is given in a series of two shots. The Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in Los Angeles and Oakland. that are federally-supported and state managed, have finished providing first Pfizer vaccinations and are now providing only the second Pfizer shots.

Second shots are given at the Drive-through and Walk-through options at CVCs, as well as at some of the Mobile Vaccination Centers (some which are giving Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccinations). It does not matter which option you use to get your second shot. If you got your first shot at the Drive-through, you can get your second shot at the walk-through if you have an appointment.

You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot. If it has been less than two weeks since your shot, or if you still need to get your second shot, you are NOT fully protected. Keep taking all prevention steps until you are fully vaccinated (two weeks after your final shot).

Eligibility for second Pfizer shots requires a three-week wait after the first shot. Second doses may be given safely as long as six weeks after the first shot, according to the CDC.