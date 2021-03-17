Federal-State Community Vaccine Centers (CVCs) move ahead to provide second shots of the two-shot Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination series
- The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is given in a series of two shots. The Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in Los Angeles and Oakland. that are federally-supported and state managed, have finished providing first Pfizer vaccinations and are now providing only the second Pfizer shots.
Second shots are given at the Drive-through and Walk-through options at CVCs, as well as at some of the Mobile Vaccination Centers (some which are giving Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccinations). It does not matter which option you use to get your second shot. If you got your first shot at the Drive-through, you can get your second shot at the walk-through if you have an appointment.
You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot. If it has been less than two weeks since your shot, or if you still need to get your second shot, you are NOT fully protected. Keep taking all prevention steps until you are fully vaccinated (two weeks after your final shot).
Eligibility for second Pfizer shots requires a three-week wait after the first shot. Second doses may be given safely as long as six weeks after the first shot, according to the CDC.
If people aren’t sure of their appointment details, they should consult the email sent to them by My Turn to cancel, reschedule or check for second appointments. It is important to complete the vaccination series.
– After you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you may be able to start socializing in small groups of other vaccinated people. But you should keep taking precautions in public places or when you are with unvaccinated people from more than one household.
Background: Two large Community Vaccination Centers (CVC) and their Mobile Vaccination Clinics (MVC) opened Feb. 15, 2021 in Oakland and Los Angeles with the help of local, state and federal government partners, in addition to faith-based organizations, nonprofits and the private sector.
The goal of establishing these CVCs is an ongoing effort to expand the rate of vaccinations in an efficient, effective and equitable manner. This joint partnership also has an explicit focus on making sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind and have access to these lifesaving vaccines.