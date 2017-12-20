Artur Aleksanyan Named Armenia’s Best Athlete of 2017

YEREVAN — The Republican Federation of Sports Journalists of Armenia has named Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan as the best athlete of 2016. Alekasanyan clinched gold at the World Wrestling Championship and won a bronze medal at the European Championship.

The top ten also includes:

Maksim Manukyan (wrestling),

Levon Aronian (chess),

Simon Martirosyan (weightlifting),

Hovhannes Bachkov (weightlifting),

Gor Minasyan (weightlifting),

Tigran Karapetyan (sambo),

Sergey Mikayelyan (skiing),

Artur Tovmasyan (gymnastics) Andranik Karapetyan (weightlifting).

Twenty-one sports journalists participated in the voting.