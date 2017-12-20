Artur Aleksanyan Named Armenia’s Best Athlete of 2017

YEREVAN — The Republican Federation of Sports Journalists of Armenia has named Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan as the best athlete of 2016. Alekasanyan clinched gold at the World Wrestling Championship and won a bronze medal at the European Championship.
The top ten also includes:
Maksim Manukyan (wrestling),
Levon Aronian (chess),
Simon Martirosyan (weightlifting),
Hovhannes Bachkov (weightlifting),
Gor Minasyan (weightlifting),
Tigran Karapetyan (sambo),
Sergey Mikayelyan (skiing),
Artur Tovmasyan (gymnastics) Andranik Karapetyan (weightlifting).
Twenty-one sports journalists participated in the voting.