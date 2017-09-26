Armenian Manuscripts Displayed at “The Birth of Christianity in the Middle East” Exhibition in Paris

PARIS — The Birth of Christianity in the Middle East exhibition was opened on September 25 at the Insitut du Monde Arabe museum in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanese President Michel Aoun inaugurated the exhibition.

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem has loaned two 14th-century manuscripts and a curtain of an altar dating back to 1798 to the exhibition, Koruyn Baghdasarian, Chancellor at Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, said in a Facebook post.

Bishop Vahan Hovhannisian, Primate of the Diocese of France of the Armenian Church, and Father Baghdasarian participated in the grand opening from the Armenian Church. Patriarch of Assyrians Ephrem II was also present at the event.

The exhibition also makes a reference to the Armenian Genocide, displaying pictures of the arrival of the Armenian refugees to Syria and Egypt.