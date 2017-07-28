Israel’s Minister: Not a Single Obstacle for Development of Relationship with Armenia

YEREVAN — Armenia and Israel have great potential for cooperation namely in the water resource management and agriculture branches, Israel’s minister of regional cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi said in response to a question of Armenpress. The Israeli minister is currently in Armenia on an official visit.

“Israel is the first in the world in the water resource management issue, it has many skills and experience of using technologies for accurate management of water resources, which it can present to Armenia. In terms of agriculture we’ve also had discussions with the minister, and I hope the results will be seen very soon”, he said.

The Israeli minister reassured that there is not a single obstacle for the development of the relationship between the two countries, it is simply necessary for the sides to be vigorous over cooperation in various projects.

Speaking about the Armenian community of Israel, the minister was pleased to note that Armenians in Israel feel themselves as part of the society.

“During my tenure as Internal Security minister, my job was to ensure order in all churches and that people of all religions and faiths have good relationships. Certainly, sometimes this wasn’t easy to organize, because there are some delicate issues, but I am happy to see that Armenians feel themselves as part of a big family”, the Israeli minister said.

He also mentioned his surprise when he learned that the residence of Israel’s Ambassador to Armenia is not located in Armenia. “This is something that must be changed”, he said.

During official meetings, Hanegbi and Foreign minister Nalbandian signed an Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Cabinet of the State of Israel on the Abolition of Visas for Holders of Diplomatic Passports as well as the Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to taxes on income and property.

The Cooperation plan in the areas of science, culture and education for 2017-2020 was signed between Minister Tsakhi Hanegbi and the Minister of Culture of Armenia Armen Amiryan.